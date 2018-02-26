BBC Sport - Goalkeeper gifts player goal after turning his back on game to have a drink

Keeper turns back on play to concede bizarre goal

MSV Duisburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken gifts Ingolstadt's Stefan Kutschke a goal in their Bundesliga 2 encounter after turning his back on play to drink from his water bottle.

Keeper turns back on play to concede bizarre goal

