BBC Sport - Goalkeeper gifts player goal after turning his back on game to have a drink
Keeper turns back on play to concede bizarre goal
- From the section Football
MSV Duisburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken gifts Ingolstadt's Stefan Kutschke a goal in their Bundesliga 2 encounter after turning his back on play to drink from his water bottle.
