Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian

Motherwell midfielder Liam Grimshaw remains a doubt for Sunday's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Hearts.

Deimantas Petravicius will be assessed following a knee problem and Peter Hartley and Ellis Plummer remain sidelined.

Hearts hope to have John Souttar available and fellow defender Demetri Mitchell is also expected to be fit.

Arnaud Djoum, Jamie Brandon, Rory Currie and Malaury Martin are all out for the visitors.

Souttar missed Hearts' 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock on Tuesday and Mitchell came off late in the game. Motherwell's scheduled match with Aberdeen on Wednesday was postponed because of a frozen pitch.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "Hearts will come and try to win the game, like us they probably don't want a replay. It will be an exciting game of football.

"Credit to their fans, I think they have filled a stand and have 5,000 people coming. We're hopeful our fans will turn out in numbers.

"They've seen us get to a cup final and we're in a good run of form, so it has the makings of a good game. It'll be a high tempo, it'll be competitive, which is what we want."