Rangers v Falkirk

The past four meetings of Rangers and Falkirk have ended in home wins

Winger Jamie Murphy is expected to sit out Rangers' Scottish Cup quarter-final against Falkirk on Sunday with a foot injury.

Declan John is also likely to miss out with a groin injury, but fellow left-back Lee Wallace could return.

Graham Dorrans, Ryan Jack, Ross McCrorie and Jordan Rossiter remain out for the Premiership side.

Rory Loy and Paul Watson are in contention for a return for Falkirk after being on the bench last week.

Loy came on late in the game as the Bairns drew 0-0 with Dumbarton last Saturday, which followed three straight wins in all competitions.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Rangers player Andy Halliday: "It would be massive for me and mean a lot to everyone if we could win the cup this year. There will be a big, big party in Glasgow if we can bring the trophy home.

"But there is a long way to go. We've got a big hurdle to overcome on Sunday.

"Falkirk are a team who took a few points off us when we were in the Championship a couple of years ago, but we are full of confidence right now."

Falkirk manager Paul Hartley: "They're playing well, their form's good but our form's good also.

"We've been playing well of late. It's got the makings of a cracking cup tie.

"We do respect them, especially offensively. They're scoring loads of goals. They're playing with lots of energy and lots of confidence, but so are we.

"We go there without any fear. We'll try and send a positive team out and hopefully try and get a good result."