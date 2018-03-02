Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is under pressure following a string of defeats

TEAM NEWS

Brighton have no new injury concerns and could name the same team that defeated Swansea last weekend.

Jurgen Locadia scored on his Premier League debut in that match but is likely to remain on the bench.

Jack Wilshere is a doubt for Arsenal after missing Thursday's defeat by Manchester City with an ankle injury.

Nacho Monreal and Alexandre Lacazette are out as manager Arsene Wenger considers changes ahead of the Europa League trip to AC Milan.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "As a barometer of just how far they have fallen, the last week has been a sobering experience for Arsenal.

"The club which once boasted of invincibility is in danger of becoming an irrelevance in any discussion of the top teams in English football.

"In a slow but steady and inexorable decline, they have gone from being champions to being one of the top two, then the top four, and now the top six.

"Brighton's six-game unbeaten run will give them cause to hope for a first win over Arsenal since 1982.

"Among 17 visitors to the Amex this season, only Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool have left with a win. Arsenal beware."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger after Thursday's 3-0 defeat by Manchester City: "We're going through a difficult period...when your confidence is not at the best, the first thing that goes is your fluidity in the movement, the spontaneous side of the game.

"You look at the score and the temptation is to think it was all rubbish, but that is not the case.

"You have to take a perspective, sit back, look at the whole picture and analyse where we were poor and where we were strong.

"Part of being fair sometimes is to say 'look, that's a strong side and they are better than everybody else at the moment in the league'."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

After Brighton's win over Swansea last week, I think if you offered Chris Hughton a point against Arsenal then he would take it.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have won just two of their 16 meetings with Arsenal in all competitions (D2, L12).

Both of those wins were at home, most recently a top-flight game in 1982.

Arsenal are on a five-game winning streak in this fixture, including October's 2-0 triumph in their maiden Premier League meeting.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton could equal their longest Premier League unbeaten run of five matches.

They could also match their top-flight record of three consecutive home victories, last set in September 1982 when their run included a 1-0 victory over Arsenal.

However, Brighton have lost all seven Premier League matches against teams currently in the top six, by an aggregate score of 18-1.

Brighton have scored eight goals in their last three league matches - as many as they managed in their previous 15.

Glenn Murray has scored four goals in his last four Premier League games, as many as in his previous 15 appearances.

Arsenal

Arsenal have gone 10 matches without a clean sheet, their longest run in the Premier League for 16 years.

The Gunners could equal their Premier League club record of four straight away defeats.

It would also be the first time since 1925 they have been defeated in the opening four top-flight away games of a calendar year.

They have lost seven matches in all competitions in 2018 - more than any other Premier League team.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 25% Probability of home win: 23% Probability of away win: 52%

