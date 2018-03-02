Manchester City v Chelsea

Antonio Conte's Chelsea have a good recent record at Manchester City

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City could be without Kyle Walker, who limped off during the win over Arsenal with a calf problem.

Fernandinho has been ruled out with a hamstring injury and Raheem Sterling is a doubt, while Fabian Delph completes a three-match suspension.

Tiemoue Bakayoko, Ethan Ampadu and David Luiz remain out for Chelsea but Ross Barkley returns after missing the loss at Manchester United.

Cesc Fabregas is set for a recall if Chelsea revert to a five-man midfield.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "A quick search for quotes about confidence in sport confirms it.

"Most of the greats from all sports attribute much of their success to confidence - and that's where Manchester City are now.

"It works on the opposition too. Arsenal looked beaten the moment they conceded first in both games this week.

"Chelsea should put up more of a fight, but to have the best chance of repeating their win at the Etihad last season - City's last home defeat - they surely have to score first, then dig in and believe. They didn't do that enough at Old Trafford last weekend.

"Five more wins brings City their title. Three points here would equal their total of last season with nine games still to play."

Twitter: @Guymowbray

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte: "I think last season Manchester City were always a fantastic team.

"But after one season, then the manager tried to improve the quality of the starting eleven, to improve the quality in his squad. This is the result.

"We must be ready to fight and try to get a place for next season in the Champions League."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City have their first trophy in the bag after winning the Carabao Cup and I think it will kick them on as they look to secure more.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v athletics star Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea could win consecutive Premier League games at Manchester City for the first time since 2008.

City's only victory in their last four home league fixtures against Chelsea was 3-0 in August 2015.

City's tally of 24 defeats by Chelsea is their worst record against any Premier League opponent.

Manchester City

They have won 13 successive Premier League home games, scoring at least twice in each.

If City score multiple goals for a 14th straight home game, they will match Liverpool's Premier League record.

However, City have only kept two clean sheets in their last nine home league matches.

Their 75 points after 28 matches is a top-flight record, while their 82 goals is the most since Tottenham in 1962-63.

Manchester City have won five consecutive Premier League home fixtures against the reigning champions since a 1-0 defeat by Manchester United in April 2010.

Sergio Aguero has scored five goals in his last four Premier League games against Chelsea.

Chelsea

Chelsea have lost three of their last four Premier League games - as many as in their previous 23.

Antonio Conte could lose three straight league away fixtures for the first time as a manager, while Chelsea could sustain a fourth straight away loss in all competitions for the first time in 14 years.

Chelsea have two victories in 10 away matches in all competitions - at Brighton and Huddersfield - while they have won just one of four Premier League games at top six sides this season.

Conte became the first manager to record a top-flight double over Pep Guardiola last season. In this game, Guardiola could become only the second manager to do so to Antonio Conte, after Sampdoria's Delio Rossi in 2012-13.

Eden Hazard has scored four goals and assisted four in his last seven games against Manchester City.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 22% Probability of home win: 62% Probability of away win: 16%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.