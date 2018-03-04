League One
Blackburn2Wigan0

Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic

Line-ups

Blackburn

  • 1Raya
  • 2Nyambe
  • 26Lenihan
  • 14Mulgrew
  • 3Williams
  • 31Bennett
  • 6Smallwood
  • 29EvansBooked at 25mins
  • 23Dack
  • 10Graham
  • 18Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 13Leutwiler
  • 17Bell
  • 19Payne
  • 20Antonsson
  • 25Downing
  • 32Conway
  • 38Nuttall

Wigan

  • 1Walton
  • 2Byrne
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33Burn
  • 3Elder
  • 5MorsyBooked at 35mins
  • 6Power
  • 11Massey
  • 25Powell
  • 17Jacobs
  • 9Grigg

Substitutes

  • 4Perkins
  • 7Walker
  • 8Vaughan
  • 14Bruce
  • 18Roberts
  • 23Jones
  • 27Colclough
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Blackburn Rovers 2, Wigan Athletic 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Wigan Athletic 0.

Attempt missed. Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic).

Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by William Grigg (Wigan Athletic).

Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic).

Attempt missed. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Christian Walton.

Attempt saved. Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers).

Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers).

Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).

Foul by Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers).

Max Power (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers).

Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers).

Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers).

Callum Elder (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers).

Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 2, Wigan Athletic 0. Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bradley Dack.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Nathan Byrne.

Foul by Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic).

Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn36229567333475
2Shrewsbury34208645261968
3Wigan32206657203766
4Rotherham341951058391962
5Scunthorpe361512951411057
6Plymouth35158124342153
7Charlton33149104341251
8Peterborough341311105344950
9Bradford34155144851-350
10Bristol Rovers35154165052-249
11Portsmouth35154164244-249
12Gillingham351113113939046
13Walsall351111134749-244
14Southend34128144254-1244
15Doncaster351012134344-142
16Oxford Utd34119144951-242
17Blackpool341012124244-242
18Oldham34109154858-1039
19Wimbledon35108173446-1238
20Northampton35108173456-2238
21Fleetwood34107174556-1137
22MK Dons35711173248-1632
23Bury3478192850-2229
24Rochdale30511142941-1226
View full League One table

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired