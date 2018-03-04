Second Half begins Blackburn Rovers 2, Wigan Athletic 0.
Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic
-
- From the section League One
Line-ups
Blackburn
- 1Raya
- 2Nyambe
- 26Lenihan
- 14Mulgrew
- 3Williams
- 31Bennett
- 6Smallwood
- 29EvansBooked at 25mins
- 23Dack
- 10Graham
- 18Armstrong
Substitutes
- 13Leutwiler
- 17Bell
- 19Payne
- 20Antonsson
- 25Downing
- 32Conway
- 38Nuttall
Wigan
- 1Walton
- 2Byrne
- 22Dunkley
- 33Burn
- 3Elder
- 5MorsyBooked at 35mins
- 6Power
- 11Massey
- 25Powell
- 17Jacobs
- 9Grigg
Substitutes
- 4Perkins
- 7Walker
- 8Vaughan
- 14Bruce
- 18Roberts
- 23Jones
- 27Colclough
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Wigan Athletic 0.
Attempt missed. Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic).
Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by William Grigg (Wigan Athletic).
Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Christian Walton.
Attempt saved. Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers).
Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers).
Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
Foul by Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers).
Max Power (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers).
Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers).
Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers).
Callum Elder (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 2, Wigan Athletic 0. Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bradley Dack.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Nathan Byrne.
Foul by Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic).
Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match report to follow.