Sunday's papers

The Sunday Express leads on Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's admiration for Arsenal's Arsene Wenger The Daily Star Sunday reports Raheem Sterling could be ruled out of Sunday's League Cup final through injury The Mail on Sunday reports West Brom manager Alan Pardew's job is under threat following Saturday's loss to Huddersfield The Sunday Telegraph says striker Eniola Aluko is still in the frame for an England return, according to new manager Phil Neville