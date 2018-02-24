England Women: Trio called up by boss Phil Neville after injury withdrawals

England captain Steph Houghton has not recovered from an ankle injury

Rachel Daly, Abbie McManus and Georgia Stanway have been called up to Phil Neville's England squad for this week's SheBelieves Cup in America.

The trio come in after captain Steph Houghton, Jordan Nobbs and Karen Carney withdrew through injury.

Daly is based at Houston Dash, while it is a first senior call-up for McManus and Stanway, who both play for Manchester City.

England start their campaign against France in Ohio on Thursday.

They then face Germany on Sunday, 4 March and the hosts on Wednesday, 7 March in the four-team tournament.

Houghton and Carney are struggling with ankle problems, while Nobbs will also stay behind with Arsenal team-mate Leah Williamson for treatment on knee issues.

Williamson, 20, had been due to travel in addition to the 23-player selection as part of her England development.

In her absence, Manchester City's England Under-19 goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck will travel as a non-playing squad member.

"When I named the squad I mentioned there were some exciting players pushing hard for inclusion," Neville said.

"While we are sorry to lose three experienced names, this is a brilliant opportunity for Rachel, Abbie and Georgia. It also means I get to see at first hand some of those who will be pushing the more established players for a place in our World Cup plans."