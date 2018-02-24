BBC Sport - Glenavon fight back to beat Carrick Rangers 2-1 at Taylor's Avenue
Ten-man Glenavon fight back to beat Carrick Rangers 2-1 at Taylor's Avenue thanks to a goal from Rhys Marshall and an Andy McGrory penalty.
Darren Henderson had put Carrick in front soon after half-time.
Joel Cooper was sent-off for a second yellow card offence when the score was 1-1.
