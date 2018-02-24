League One: Ayr United close gap at top on Raith Rovers

Lawrence Shankland scores to make it 3-0 Ayr Utd at home to Airdrieonians

Ayr United narrowed the gap on Raith Rovers to four points in the League One title race.

Ayr were 3-0 winners over Airdrieonians and they have a game in hand over Raith, who slipped up with a 2-2 draw at home to Arbroath.

Stranraer boosted their play-off hopes with a 1-0 win over fourth-placed Alloa.

East Fife beat Albion Rovers 2-0, while Queen's Park and Forfar Athletic shared four goals at Hampden.

Aye made it 102 goals for the season as they swept to victory against Airdrie at Somerset Park.

Andy Geggan got the Honest Men underway then Lawrence Shankland scored a double, one from the penalty spot.

At Stark's Park, Jason Thomson had given Raith Rovers the lead three minutes before half-time, but Ryan Wallace levelled matters with a spot kick.

Willis Furtado's goal 15 minutes from the end looked set to give the home side the three points, only for Leighton McIntosh to find an equaliser with just two minutes left.

Stranraer ended their losing streak with Ross Lyon scoring the only goal of the game at home to Alloa; Ross Lyon's low shot from 20 yards spilled by goalkeeper Neil Parry into his own net.

East Fife were victorious over Albion Rovers through two goals in the first 22 minutes.

Aaron Dunsmore broke forward at pace to fire the hosts ahead.

And Chris Duggan got to a free-kick at the back post to right-foot a volley past the goalkeeper.

Dale Wilson had Forfar ahead away to Queen's Park as early as the fourth minute with a 25-yard strike, but Adam Cummins headed the hosts level.

Aidan Keena's low volley put Queen's Park in front, but Dylan Easton's free-kick with 25 minutes to go ensured a share of the spoils.