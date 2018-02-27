Glenn Tamplin: Billericay Town owner to stay as boss despite sacking pledge

Media playback is not supported on this device Glenn Tamplin: Billericay Town owner says he is still in first gear

Billericay Town's multi-millionaire owner Glenn Tamplin will continue to manage the non-league side despite saying he would "sack himself".

In a post on Twitter which he later deleted, Tamplin said he would step down from first-team duties if they lost their FA Trophy tie on Saturday.

The Isthmian Premier Division leaders lost 5-2 to Wealdstone, but he has decided to continue until the summer.

Tamplin's assistant Harry Wheeler will take charge from the end of the season.

"After two days of meetings with the players, coaching and internal staff after Saturday's game, we as a club have made a unanimous decision that Glenn Tamplin will see the club through as manager until the end of this current season," said a club statement.

"The players have insisted Glenn stay on to see them through what has proved to be a low point for the club with three losses in four games."

Tamplin, 46, bought a 95% stake in the club in December 2016 and has guided them to the top of the seventh tier and two cup finals this season, while they also reached the first round of the FA Cup.

Former Premier League players Jermaine Pennant, Jamie O'Hara, Paul Konchesky and Kevin Foley have all played for the Essex club since his arrival.