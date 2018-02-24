BBC Sport - Ronnie McFall's Glentoran reign begins with 1-0- victory over Cliftonville

Ronnie McFall's reign as Glentoran manager begins with a 1-0 victory over Cliftonville in the Irish Premiership at the Oval.

Curtis Allen grabbed the decisive goal in the second half after earlier seeing his penalty saved by Brian Neeson in the Cliftonville goal.

