BBC Sport - Jordan Owens scores twice as Crusaders beat Ballymena to stay top
Irish
Jordan Owens is on target twice as Crusaders beat Ballymena United 3-1 at Seaview to stay two points clear of Coleraine at the top of the table.
Jamie Glackin netted Crusaders' opener, while Kofi Balmer scored a late consolation for the Sky Blues.
