BBC Sport - Watford 1-0 Everton: We only have ourselves to blame - Sam Allardyce
Everton only have themselves to blame - Allardyce
Everton manager Sam Allardyce says poor defending is to blame for the Toffees' 1-0 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road.
MATCH REPORT: Watford 1-0 Everton
