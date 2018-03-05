Stephen Robinson at Motherwell: what a difference a year makes

Allan Burrows believes manager Stephen Robinson has helped turn around Motherwell's fortunes.

Manager Stephen Robinson has "changed the mind-set and the philosophy" at Motherwell, according to Fir Park chief executive Allan Burrows.

Robinson, 43, celebrated a year in charge this week and has the club challenging for a top six place in the Premiership, having taken them to the final of the League Cup in November, and now to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Signing on an initial 18-month contract, some were sceptical when Robinson first came in.

Burrows told BBC Scotland: "You never quite know when a new manager comes in, whether it is going to work out so there is always an element of risk."

Robinson, who had two spells as assistant manager at 'Well before replacing Mark McGhee, knew there were problems he needed to address.

"I felt we were an ageing squad," he explained. "I thought they were coming to the end of their best years and I needed to shake things up."

Motherwell's 5-1 defeat to Dundee on the 25th Feb 2017 resulted in Mark McGhee's sacking

Motherwell were 10th, two points off the bottom of the league and looking like a team doomed for the drop when McGhee's second stint as boss ended with a 5-1 battering from Dundee.

But Robinson was able to steer the side away from danger, securing their top flight status with a 3-1 win over Kilmarnock on 16 May.

"The game against Kilmarnock was huge because I knew what rested on it," said Robinson. "People's jobs depended on it. I hope never to be in that situation again."

Supporters shared a similar view. Lifelong Motherwell fan and BBC radio presenter Tam Cowan believes it was vital for Motherwell, saying: "I would hate to think what would have happened if we did get relegated."

Following 14 new recruits and 14 departures over the summer, things have taken a turn for the better at Fir Park.

Robinson highlights this change as being down to "adding a real energy and tempo to our play" as well as praising the players' "hunger for success".

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC School Reporter Ben takes a look at the upturn in fortunes at Motherwell

However, many people at the club believe it is the qualities brought by the former Northern Ireland coach himself which has prompted the impressive turnaround.

"He was a key component of the Irish FA," said Burrows. "He really revolutionised what they do over there." The chief executive also revealed Robinson is playing "a significant role in increasing attendances".

Keith Lasley, long serving player and captain at the club, who is now Robinson's number two, was also full of praise for Robinson.

"I think he is doing a great job and hope he continues to do so," said Lasley. "He has been great with me in terms of first and foremost giving me the opportunity. It's been great learning from him all the time."

Robinson has been able to "get under the bonnet of all areas" at Fir Park, adds Burrows.

The manager is working hard to leave behind a legacy in Motherwell and shared this thoughts on the future, saying: "This club will be here long after I have gone and longer than the current squad.

"I plan to put a real structure in place. We have revamped the academy, revamped the coaching staff, the club is making strides on and off the football pitch."