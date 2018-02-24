BBC Sport - Bournemouth 2-2 Newcastle: Magpies lost two points - Rafael Benitez
Newcastle lost two points - Benitez
- From the section Newcastle
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez feels the Magpies missed the opportunity to win the game against Bournemouth after wasting a string of chances and conceding a late equaliser.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 2-2 Newcastle United
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 24 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired