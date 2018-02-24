BBC Sport - Brighton 4-1 Swansea: Tactical 'risks' didn't pay off - Carlos Carvalhal
Tactical risks didn't pay off - Carvalhal
Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal admits his tactical gambles didn't work as the Swans were beaten 4-1 by Brighton and Hove Albion.
MATCH REPORT: Brighton 4-1 Swansea City
