West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew says he was disappointed with his side's "ugly" performance after they lost 2-1 to Huddersfield at The Hawthorns.

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 24 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.