BBC Sport - West Brom 1-2 Huddersfield: Result 'a proper belter' - David Wagner
Win over West Brom 'a proper belter' - Wagner
- From the section Huddersfield
Huddersfield manager David Wagner describes his side's 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns as "a proper belter".
MATCH REPORT: West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Huddersfield Town
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 24 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired