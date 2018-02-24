BBC Sport - Liverpool 4-1 West Ham: David Moyes praises side despite 'tough' defeat
Moyes praises Hammers despite 'tough' defeat
West Ham manager David Moyes praises his side's performance despite losing 4-1 against Liverpool at Anfield.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 4-1 West Ham
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 24 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
