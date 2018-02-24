Guernsey FC: 1-1 draw with Hastings United extends winless run to 13 matches
Guernsey FC's record winless run extended to 13 games after a 1-1 draw with Hastings United.
Alex Le Prevost gave the Green Lions an 11th-minute lead with his first goal of the season as he stabbed home after the visitors failed to clear a corner.
But despite starting Guernsey conceded 25 minutes later as Hastings skipper Sam Adams scrambled the ball home.
Matt Loaring and Dave Rihoy both had chances to get a second for Guernsey, but they had to settle for a point.
The draw was their third in successive games, but the Green Lions are still awaiting a first win since 2 December in Isthmian League Division One South.