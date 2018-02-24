Guernsey FC: 1-1 draw with Hastings United extends winless run to 13 matches

Alex Le Prevost
Alex Le Prevost's goal had give Guernsey hope of their first win since the start of December

Guernsey FC's record winless run extended to 13 games after a 1-1 draw with Hastings United.

Alex Le Prevost gave the Green Lions an 11th-minute lead with his first goal of the season as he stabbed home after the visitors failed to clear a corner.

But despite starting Guernsey conceded 25 minutes later as Hastings skipper Sam Adams scrambled the ball home.

Matt Loaring and Dave Rihoy both had chances to get a second for Guernsey, but they had to settle for a point.

The draw was their third in successive games, but the Green Lions are still awaiting a first win since 2 December in Isthmian League Division One South.

