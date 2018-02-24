BBC Sport - WSL highlights: Arsenal 1-0 Everton Ladies

Mead strike gives Arsenal WSL win over Everton

Beth Mead scores the only goal of the game to give Arsenal a hard-fought 1-0 win over Everton Ladies at Meadow Park on Friday, moving the Gunners up to third in the WSL 1 table.

MATCH REPORT:

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Mead strike gives Arsenal WSL win over Everton

Video

Billy Big Time, squirrel slalom & Ledecka's double

Video

GB suffer bronze medal defeat by Japan

Video

Drama and emotion as Morgan wins bronze

Video

Highlights: Ireland win thriller against Wales

Video

Highlights: GB's Billy Morgan seals historic big air bronze

Video

Klopp hails 'unbelievably important' Liverpool win

Video

Butland 'best goalkeeper in Britain' - Lambert

Video

Ester Ledecka: Two sports, two golds, same Olympics

Video

Shelvey miss a huge moment - Howe

Video

Slalom squirrel - snowboarder narrowly avoids furry intruder

Video

Leicester lacked tempo - Puel

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired