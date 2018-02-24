BBC Sport - WSL highlights: Arsenal 1-0 Everton Ladies
Mead strike gives Arsenal WSL win over Everton
- From the section Women's Football
Beth Mead scores the only goal of the game to give Arsenal a hard-fought 1-0 win over Everton Ladies at Meadow Park on Friday, moving the Gunners up to third in the WSL 1 table.
MATCH REPORT:
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired