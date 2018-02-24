Kilmarnock 2-2 Hibernian: Penalty award 'scandalous' - Neil Lennon

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon was sent to the stand at Rugby Park by referee Kevin Clancy

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon described the award of a penalty to Kilmarnock in their eventful 2-2 draw at Rugby Park as "a scandalous decision".

Lennon was sent to the stand by referee Kevin Clancy after venting his anger and clapping sarcastically at Clancy.

He could face further punishment with the incident likely to be referred to the SFA's compliance officer.

"I'm probably looking at a ban and that's down to incompetence and guess-work," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"I'm at my wits end. It's amateur stuff."

Clancy pointed to the spot after a shot from the edge of the area struck the arm of Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous. The penalty was converted at the second attempt by Kris Boyd, after his first strike was saved by Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano.

Kilmarnock had come from behind to draw level, with Hibs 2-0 up at half-time through Florian Kamberi and Porteous. Jordon Jones started the comeback after the break with an excellent curling effort from the corner of the penalty area.

Lennon, though, was enraged by Clancy's decision, and fourth official Gavin Ross requested his removal from the technical area for his behaviour towards him,

"It's not a penalty," Lennon insisted. "It's the same referee who missed a clear hand-ball for us against Rangers.

"I think he's guessed because it's hit Ryan (Porteous) on the elbow and the ball is going a mile wide. We should be able to send referees off for their performances, instead of managers.

"I'm not happy with the standard of refereeing this season. It's cost us a lot of points. That could cost us a European place. It could cost us a lot of money.

"I'm glad we got something out of the game because it would sound like sour grapes but it's impossible to play football on that pitch. Players are falling over, the ball bounces in an awkward way, it's dry, they don't water it."

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke felt his side deserved to win the game, despite falling two goals behind in the opening 10 minutes.

"We didn't start the way I expected us to start. Conceding in less than a minute showed we weren't quite tuned in, then we gave someone a free header from a set play," Clarke said.

"Other than that, I thought we were the better team for the afternoon. We bossed the game, their two goals came out of nothing. My overriding feeling is disappointment, I felt we dropped two points.

"We were the better team and I told them that at half-time. I asked them to go out and rectify that, which they did. We've got character in abundance at this club.

"The players are in a good moment, they're working hard and they're just as disappointed as me that we've dropped two points at home. We'll get them patched up and ready to go again on Tuesday [for an away game against Hearts]."