Match ends, Edinburgh City 1, Cowdenbeath 1.
Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 14RodgerBooked at 54mins
- 10Beattie
- 24Tena
- 7ThomsonBooked at 58mins
- 6Laird
- 5WalkerSubstituted forScullionat 90+3'minutes
- 8Blues
- 22Dunn
- 18El AlaguiSubstituted forTaylorat 70'minutes
- 19Shepherd
Substitutes
- 3McKee
- 12Hall
- 16Watson
- 17Taylor
- 20Morton
- 27John Kennedy
- 28Scullion
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2Mullen
- 4Pyper
- 5Gilfillan
- 3HornbySubstituted forSwannat 68'minutes
- 11BuchananBooked at 90mins
- 6Miller
- 8MalcolmBooked at 70minsSubstituted forMuirheadat 80'minutes
- 10Smith
- 7Cox
- 9SheerinBooked at 83mins
Substitutes
- 12Swann
- 14Rumsby
- 15Muirhead
- 16Luke
- 17Penman
- 18McInally
- 19Reilly
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 256
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 1, Cowdenbeath 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Pat Scullion replaces Josh Walker.
Booking
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bryan Gilfillan (Cowdenbeath).
Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Craig Beattie (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt blocked. Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Cowdenbeath 1. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordyn Sheerin.
Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).
Booking
Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).
Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Cameron Muirhead replaces Blair Malcolm.
Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).
Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bryan Gilfillan (Cowdenbeath).
Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Craig Beattie.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Cowdenbeath 0. Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Beattie.
Booking
Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath).
Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Graham Taylor replaces Farid El Alagui.
Attempt saved. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Harvey Swann replaces Jordan Hornby because of an injury.
Delay in match Jordan Hornby (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.
Attempt missed. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Craig Beattie (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).