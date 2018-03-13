Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City1Cowdenbeath1

Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 14RodgerBooked at 54mins
  • 10Beattie
  • 24Tena
  • 7ThomsonBooked at 58mins
  • 6Laird
  • 5WalkerSubstituted forScullionat 90+3'minutes
  • 8Blues
  • 22Dunn
  • 18El AlaguiSubstituted forTaylorat 70'minutes
  • 19Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 3McKee
  • 12Hall
  • 16Watson
  • 17Taylor
  • 20Morton
  • 27John Kennedy
  • 28Scullion

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Mullen
  • 4Pyper
  • 5Gilfillan
  • 3HornbySubstituted forSwannat 68'minutes
  • 11BuchananBooked at 90mins
  • 6Miller
  • 8MalcolmBooked at 70minsSubstituted forMuirheadat 80'minutes
  • 10Smith
  • 7Cox
  • 9SheerinBooked at 83mins

Substitutes

  • 12Swann
  • 14Rumsby
  • 15Muirhead
  • 16Luke
  • 17Penman
  • 18McInally
  • 19Reilly
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
256

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Edinburgh City 1, Cowdenbeath 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 1, Cowdenbeath 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Pat Scullion replaces Josh Walker.

Booking

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Bryan Gilfillan (Cowdenbeath).

Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Craig Beattie (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt blocked. Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City).

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Cowdenbeath 1. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordyn Sheerin.

Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).

Booking

Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).

Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Cameron Muirhead replaces Blair Malcolm.

Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).

Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bryan Gilfillan (Cowdenbeath).

Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Craig Beattie.

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Cowdenbeath 0. Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Beattie.

Booking

Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath).

Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Graham Taylor replaces Farid El Alagui.

Attempt saved. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Harvey Swann replaces Jordan Hornby because of an injury.

Delay in match Jordan Hornby (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.

Attempt missed. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt saved. Craig Beattie (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead29184766343258
2Montrose28177442291358
3Stirling27153950321848
4Stenhousemuir27135944341044
5Elgin27124114347-440
6Annan Athletic2999113734336
7Clyde2798103641-535
8Edinburgh City2775152841-1326
9Berwick2775152249-2726
10Cowdenbeath2618171441-2711
View full Scottish League Two table

