Scottish League Two
Berwick0Stirling1

Berwick Rangers v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1McCrorie
  • 13Stewart
  • 16Wilson
  • 19Todd
  • 3OrruSubstituted forMurrellat 82'minutes
  • 4NotmanBooked at 40mins
  • 12PetkovSubstituted forThomsonat 68'minutes
  • 17Hamilton
  • 10Willis
  • 11Phillips
  • 21See

Substitutes

  • 2Fleming
  • 5McKinlay
  • 7Thomson
  • 9Murrell
  • 15Cook
  • 18Simpson
  • 20Brennan

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 4McNeil
  • 5BarrSubstituted forSmithat 62'minutes
  • 3Hamilton
  • 2McGeachie
  • 14RobertsonBooked at 64mins
  • 8Jardine
  • 6Moon
  • 11Kavanagh
  • 9LittleSubstituted forMacDonaldat 68'minutes
  • 10SmithSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 10'minutesBooked at 75mins

Substitutes

  • 7McLaughlin
  • 12Smith
  • 15Stanger
  • 16Dickson
  • 17Wight
  • 18Noble
  • 19MacDonald
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson
Attendance:
302

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Stirling Albion 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Stirling Albion 1.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Steven Notman.

Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Aaron Murrell replaces Jordan Orru.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.

Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).

Attempt missed. Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.

Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion).

Attempt saved. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.

Attempt saved. Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Steven Thomson replaces Alex Petkov.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Peter MacDonald replaces Andy Little.

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Andy Little (Stirling Albion) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Andy Little should be disappointed.

Penalty conceded by Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Stirling Albion. Lee Hamilton draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.

Attempt saved. Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Booking

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.

Jordan Orru (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ross Smith replaces Darren Barr because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Alex Petkov (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Second Half

Second Half begins Berwick Rangers 0, Stirling Albion 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Stirling Albion 1.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.

Foul by Jordan Orru (Berwick Rangers).

Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead29184766343258
2Montrose28177442291358
3Stirling27153950321848
4Stenhousemuir27135944341044
5Elgin27124114347-440
6Annan Athletic2999113734336
7Clyde2798103641-535
8Edinburgh City2775152841-1326
9Berwick2775152249-2726
10Cowdenbeath2618171441-2711
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired