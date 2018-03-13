Scottish League Two
Clyde1Elgin0

Clyde v Elgin City

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Duffie
  • 4McNiff
  • 5Cogill
  • 3Stewart
  • 7Cuddihy
  • 8McStay
  • 10LamontBooked at 57mins
  • 6GrantSubstituted forLowdonat 89'minutes
  • 11MartinSubstituted forBoyleat 71'minutes
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Boyle
  • 14Kipre
  • 15Osadolor
  • 16Millar
  • 17Lowdon
  • 18Nicoll
  • 21Gourlay

Elgin

  • 1Long
  • 2Cooper
  • 5Bronsky
  • 4McDonald
  • 3Allan
  • 7FergusonSubstituted forByrneat 66'minutes
  • 6McGovern
  • 8Reilly
  • 11McHardyBooked at 26mins
  • 10Cameron
  • 9McLeishSubstituted forSmithat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Byrne
  • 15Eadie
  • 16Whitehead
  • 17Smith
  • 21Waters
Referee:
Scott Lambie
Attendance:
423

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Clyde 1, Elgin City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Clyde 1, Elgin City 0.

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew McDonald (Elgin City).

Attempt saved. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Jordan Lowdon replaces Ray Grant.

Attempt missed. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Kieran Duffie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Declan Byrne (Elgin City).

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Brett Long.

Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Scott Smith replaces Chris McLeish.

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Brett Long.

Attempt saved. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Ray Grant (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Chris McStay (Clyde) because of an injury.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Jack Boyle replaces Adam Martin.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Declan Byrne replaces Calum Ferguson.

Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).

Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Kieran Duffie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Calum Ferguson (Elgin City).

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 1, Elgin City 0. David Goodwillie (Clyde) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris McStay with a cross following a set piece situation.

Ray Grant (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City).

Kieran Duffie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Calum Ferguson (Elgin City).

Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).

Calum Ferguson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Mark Lamont (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).

Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Jordan Allan.

Attempt blocked. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead29184766343258
2Montrose28177442291358
3Stirling27153950321848
4Stenhousemuir27135944341044
5Elgin27124114347-440
6Annan Athletic2999113734336
7Clyde2798103641-535
8Edinburgh City2775152841-1326
9Berwick2775152249-2726
10Cowdenbeath2618171441-2711
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired