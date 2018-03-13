Scottish League One
Airdrieonians2Stranraer1

Airdrieonians v Stranraer

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Muir
  • 2O'Neil
  • 5Brownlie
  • 4Higgins
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7StewartSubstituted forHastieat 65'minutes
  • 6Cairns
  • 8ConroySubstituted forWattat 79'minutes
  • 11Fry
  • 9Duffy
  • 10CarrickSubstituted forMcGregorat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Brown
  • 14McGregor
  • 15Hastie
  • 16Watt
  • 17Ferguson
  • 18Russell
  • 19Edwards

Stranraer

  • 13Currie
  • 22Hamill
  • 2Robertson
  • 5Neill
  • 12McGowan
  • 25DykesSubstituted forElliottat 81'minutes
  • 23ThomsonSubstituted forAgnewat 26'minutes
  • 6HawkshawSubstituted forLyonat 75'minutes
  • 16Turner
  • 11AndersonBooked at 41mins
  • 14Okoh

Substitutes

  • 1Mclaren
  • 7Woods
  • 9Scott
  • 10Agnew
  • 17Elliott
  • 18Gray
  • 20Lyon
Referee:
John McKendrick
Attendance:
512

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home5
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Airdrieonians 2, Stranraer 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 2, Stranraer 1.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by David Brownlie.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Jordan McGregor replaces Dale Carrick.

Attempt missed. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Cameron Elliott replaces Dylan Dykes.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Luke Watt replaces Ryan Conroy.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Ross Lyon replaces Dean Hawkshaw.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Stranraer 1. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dean Cairns.

Attempt saved. Dylan Dykes (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Jake Hastie replaces Scott Stewart.

Attempt saved. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Stephen Okoh (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians).

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Scott Robertson.

Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).

Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Airdrieonians 1, Stranraer 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Stranraer 1.

Attempt missed. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Kyle Turner.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Scott Robertson.

Booking

Grant Anderson (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Grant Anderson (Stranraer).

Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Scott Agnew (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Dylan Dykes (Stranraer) because of an injury.

Foul by Dylan Dykes (Stranraer).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers29177556302658
2Ayr27183673324157
3Arbroath27136853381545
4Alloa2813694334945
5East Fife29123144249-739
6Stranraer29115134555-1038
7Airdrieonians2898113748-1135
8Forfar2984173458-2428
9Albion2776145163-1227
10Queen's Park2958163360-2723
View full Scottish League One table

