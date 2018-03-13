Match ends, Alloa Athletic 1, East Fife 2.
Alloa Athletic v East Fife
-
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 4Graham
- 5McCart
- 3Crane
- 6FlemingBooked at 66mins
- 8HetheringtonSubstituted forCrossanat 73'minutes
- 7CawleySubstituted forSmithat 74'minutes
- 10Kirkpatrick
- 11FlanniganSubstituted forRentonat 85'minutes
- 9Stewart
Substitutes
- 12Renton
- 14Robertson
- 15Smith
- 16McKeown
- 17Crossan
- 21Wilson
East Fife
- 21MacKenzie
- 6WatsonBooked at 28minsSubstituted forDunsmoreat 80'minutes
- 17Allardice
- 5Page
- 19Thomson
- 7LamontSubstituted forSlatteryat 85'minutes
- 15Millar
- 12McManus
- 16Livingstone
- 9Duggan
- 10SmithBooked at 31minsSubstituted forJonesat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Dunsmore
- 4Kane
- 8Slattery
- 11Wilkie
- 14Jones
- 20Knox
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
- Attendance:
- 402
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 1, East Fife 2.
Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Chris Duggan (East Fife) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Adam Livingstone.
Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).
Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Patrick Slattery replaces Mark Lamont.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kris Renton replaces Iain Flannigan.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Adam Livingstone.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Aaron Dunsmore replaces Craig Watson because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Callum Smith replaces Kevin Cawley.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Paul Crossan replaces Steven Hetherington.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Robert Jones replaces Kevin Smith.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Kieran Millar.
Attempt missed. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).
Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dismissal
Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) is shown the red card.
Foul by Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Kevin Smith (East Fife).
Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).
Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Neil Parry.
Attempt saved. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, East Fife 2. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Mark Lamont.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jamie McCart.
Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).
Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, East Fife 1. Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Mark Lamont (East Fife) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Alloa Athletic. Steven Hetherington draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Craig Watson.