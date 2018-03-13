Scottish League One
Forfar2Raith Rovers1

Forfar Athletic v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 3Whyte
  • 4MunroBooked at 90mins
  • 5Travis
  • 2BainBooked at 37mins
  • 7MacKintosh
  • 8Dingwall
  • 6Millar
  • 11Aitken
  • 9Hilson
  • 10EastonSubstituted forHurstat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Peters
  • 14Maciver
  • 15Hurst
  • 16Allan
  • 17McNaughton
  • 18Starkey
  • 21Adam

Raith Rovers

  • 1Lennox
  • 2Thomson
  • 14DavidsonBooked at 67mins
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Murray
  • 10Vaughan
  • 20Hendry
  • 12MatthewsBooked at 62minsSubstituted forCourtat 82'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 21Furtado
  • 7SpenceSubstituted forZanattaat 59'minutes
  • 9BuchananBooked at 51minsSubstituted forBarrat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3McHattie
  • 4Watson
  • 11Barr
  • 16Court
  • 17Smith
  • 18McKay
  • 19Zanatta
Referee:
Mike Roncone
Attendance:
509

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Forfar Athletic 2, Raith Rovers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 2, Raith Rovers 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Greg Hurst replaces Dylan Easton.

Delay in match Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) because of an injury.

Booking

Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Russell Dingwall (Forfar Athletic).

Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Russell Dingwall (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Willis Furtado (Raith Rovers).

Booking

Jonathan Court (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Russell Dingwall (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonathan Court (Raith Rovers).

Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers).

Russell Dingwall (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Jonathan Court replaces Ross Matthews.

Attempt missed. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Ross Matthews.

Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 2, Raith Rovers 1. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Willis Furtado with a cross.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Andy Munro.

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 2, Raith Rovers 0. Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Murray MacKintosh.

Attempt missed. Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jason Thomson.

Attempt missed. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Michael Travis.

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Raith Rovers 0. Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner.

Booking

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).

Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) because of an injury.

Booking

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers29177556302658
2Ayr27183673324157
3Arbroath27136853381545
4Alloa2813694334945
5East Fife29123144249-739
6Stranraer29115134555-1038
7Airdrieonians2898113748-1135
8Forfar2984173458-2428
9Albion2776145163-1227
10Queen's Park2958163360-2723
View full Scottish League One table

