Scottish Championship
Inverness CT4Brechin0

Inverness CT 4-0 Brechin City

Joe Chalmers fires home for Inverness CT against Brechin City
Joe Chalmers scored twice in a comfortable win for Inverness CT over beleaguered Brechin City

Joe Chalmers hit a brace as Inverness extended their unbeaten Championship run to four games with a thumping of winless and already-relegated Brechin.

Chalmers tapped in the opener after 12 minutes when Graeme Smith failed to collect Liam Polworth's cross.

Then Chalmers' free-kick found Coll Donaldson to turn home the second from close range before the interval.

Chalmers netted again on 58 minutes when he met another Polworth cross before George Oakley made it four.

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 17Seedorf
  • 23DonaldsonSubstituted forWarrenat 68'minutes
  • 22McKay
  • 16Calder
  • 4Chalmers
  • 11VigursSubstituted forDoran Coganat 61'minutes
  • 7Polworth
  • 24TraffordSubstituted forAustinat 67'minutes
  • 20Bell
  • 14Oakley

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 5Warren
  • 8Austin
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 15Mulraney
  • 27Mackay

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 29Smith
  • 2McLean
  • 4Fusco
  • 3Dyer
  • 7TappingSubstituted forSinclairat 80'minutes
  • 8Graham
  • 6DaleSubstituted forLynasat 63'minutes
  • 11WattSubstituted forSparkat 45'minutes
  • 18Orsi
  • 10Layne

Substitutes

  • 14Lynas
  • 15Spark
  • 16Morrison
  • 21Sinclair
  • 26Costello
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
1,963

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home16
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Inverness CT 4, Brechin City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Inverness CT 4, Brechin City 0.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.

Attempt saved. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Connor Bell (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Willie Dyer.

Attempt saved. Connor Bell (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Finn Graham.

Attempt missed. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Connor Bell (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Euan Smith.

Attempt blocked. Connor Bell (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Jordan Sinclair replaces Callum Tapping.

Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aron Lynas (Brechin City).

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Paul McLean.

Foul by Connor Bell (Inverness CT).

(Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Euan Spark (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Gary Warren replaces Coll Donaldson because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Nathan Austin replaces Charlie Trafford.

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 4, Brechin City 0. George Oakley (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Bell.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Aron Lynas replaces James Dale.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Gary Fusco.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Aaron Doran replaces Iain Vigurs.

Attempt missed. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 3, Brechin City 0. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Liam Polworth.

Attempt missed. George Oakley (Inverness CT) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).

Callum Tapping (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Connor Bell (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Euan Smith (Brechin City).

Attempt blocked. Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Willie Dyer.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren30214559312867
2Livingston311510650321855
3Dunfermline321310948321649
4Dundee Utd3014794136549
5Morton311211841291247
6Queen of Sth321110115050043
7Inverness CT29108113834438
8Falkirk30911103642-638
9Dumbarton3069151943-2427
10Brechin3104271972-534
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired