Inverness CT 4-0 Brechin City

Joe Chalmers hit a brace as Inverness extended their unbeaten Championship run to four games with a thumping of winless and already-relegated Brechin.

Chalmers tapped in the opener after 12 minutes when Graeme Smith failed to collect Liam Polworth's cross.

Then Chalmers' free-kick found Coll Donaldson to turn home the second from close range before the interval.

Chalmers netted again on 58 minutes when he met another Polworth cross before George Oakley made it four.