Match ends, Inverness CT 4, Brechin City 0.
Inverness CT 4-0 Brechin City
Joe Chalmers hit a brace as Inverness extended their unbeaten Championship run to four games with a thumping of winless and already-relegated Brechin.
Chalmers tapped in the opener after 12 minutes when Graeme Smith failed to collect Liam Polworth's cross.
Then Chalmers' free-kick found Coll Donaldson to turn home the second from close range before the interval.
Chalmers netted again on 58 minutes when he met another Polworth cross before George Oakley made it four.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 17Seedorf
- 23DonaldsonSubstituted forWarrenat 68'minutes
- 22McKay
- 16Calder
- 4Chalmers
- 11VigursSubstituted forDoran Coganat 61'minutes
- 7Polworth
- 24TraffordSubstituted forAustinat 67'minutes
- 20Bell
- 14Oakley
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 3Tremarco
- 5Warren
- 8Austin
- 10Doran Cogan
- 15Mulraney
- 27Mackay
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 29Smith
- 2McLean
- 4Fusco
- 3Dyer
- 7TappingSubstituted forSinclairat 80'minutes
- 8Graham
- 6DaleSubstituted forLynasat 63'minutes
- 11WattSubstituted forSparkat 45'minutes
- 18Orsi
- 10Layne
Substitutes
- 14Lynas
- 15Spark
- 16Morrison
- 21Sinclair
- 26Costello
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 1,963
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inverness CT 4, Brechin City 0.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.
Attempt saved. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Connor Bell (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Willie Dyer.
Attempt saved. Connor Bell (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Finn Graham.
Attempt missed. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Connor Bell (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Euan Smith.
Attempt blocked. Connor Bell (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Jordan Sinclair replaces Callum Tapping.
Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aron Lynas (Brechin City).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Foul by Connor Bell (Inverness CT).
(Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Euan Spark (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Gary Warren replaces Coll Donaldson because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Nathan Austin replaces Charlie Trafford.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 4, Brechin City 0. George Oakley (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Bell.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Aron Lynas replaces James Dale.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Gary Fusco.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Aaron Doran replaces Iain Vigurs.
Attempt missed. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 3, Brechin City 0. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Liam Polworth.
Attempt missed. George Oakley (Inverness CT) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Callum Tapping (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Connor Bell (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Euan Smith (Brechin City).
Attempt blocked. Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Willie Dyer.