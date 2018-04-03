Dunfermline Athletic 1-0 Livingston

From the section

Lee Ashcroft scored the only goal at East End Park

Lee Ashcroft's first-half strike ended Livingston's 11-match unbeaten run as Dunfermline recorded a 1-0 home win.

The play-off-chasing Pars made it six games unbeaten and handed second-placed Livi a first Scottish Championship defeat since January.

Dunfermline took an early lead when Tom Beadling's flick-on was turned in by Ashcroft after 11 minutes.

Ryan Hardie went close to a leveller just a minute later but found goalkeeper Lee Robinson in fine form.

The hosts went close to a second with 11 minutes remaining when Nicky Clark forced a good save from Neil Alexander, but Ashcroft's strike proved enough to earn victory.