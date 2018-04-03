Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 1, Livingston 0.
Dunfermline Athletic 1-0 Livingston
Lee Ashcroft's first-half strike ended Livingston's 11-match unbeaten run as Dunfermline recorded a 1-0 home win.
The play-off-chasing Pars made it six games unbeaten and handed second-placed Livi a first Scottish Championship defeat since January.
Dunfermline took an early lead when Tom Beadling's flick-on was turned in by Ashcroft after 11 minutes.
Ryan Hardie went close to a leveller just a minute later but found goalkeeper Lee Robinson in fine form.
The hosts went close to a second with 11 minutes remaining when Nicky Clark forced a good save from Neil Alexander, but Ashcroft's strike proved enough to earn victory.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 25Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 5Morris
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Martin
- 7Higginbotham
- 31BeadlingBooked at 20mins
- 28Craigen
- 17AirdSubstituted forWedderburnat 71'minutes
- 9McManusBooked at 65minsSubstituted forRyanat 80'minutes
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 8Wedderburn
- 12Armstrong
- 14Talbot
- 16Ryan
- 18Duthie
- 20Gill
- 27Shiels
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 14JacobsBooked at 86mins
- 6Byrne
- 8PittmanBooked at 45minsSubstituted forThompsonat 72'minutes
- 11CaddenSubstituted forFrizzellat 57'minutes
- 3Longridge
- 17RobinsonSubstituted forMillerat 65'minutes
- 9Hardie
Substitutes
- 2McMillan
- 5Buchanan
- 18Miller
- 19Frizzell
- 20Maley
- 23De Vita
- 24Thompson
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
- Attendance:
- 4,572
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Foul by Adam Frizzell (Livingston).
Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Lee Robinson.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Tom Beadling.
Attempt blocked. Jackson Longridge (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Adam Frizzell (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box following a set piece situation.
Booking
Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston).
Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jackson Longridge (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Andy Ryan replaces Declan McManus.
Attempt missed. Jordan Thompson (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Lewis Martin.
Attempt saved. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Lee Miller (Livingston).
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ryan Hardie (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Jordan Thompson replaces Scott Pittman.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Nathaniel Wedderburn replaces Fraser Aird.
Foul by Adam Frizzell (Livingston).
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Fraser Aird (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Tom Beadling.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.
Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).
Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Lee Miller replaces Scott Robinson.
Booking
Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic).
Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).
Hand ball by Scott Robinson (Livingston).
Attempt blocked. Jackson Longridge (Livingston) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.