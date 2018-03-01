This match has been postponed to play at a later date.
Ebbsfleet United P-P Wrexham
-
- From the section Conference
Saturday's National League game between Ebbsfleet United and Wrexham has been postponed.
The Kuflink Stadium pitch is covered by snow and a local referee carried out an inspection on Thursday morning.
Ebbsfleet, in consultation with the National League and Wrexham, decided to postpone with little chance of the pitch being playable by Saturday.
No new date has been announced for the rearranged fixture.