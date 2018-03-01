Ebbsfleet United P-P Wrexham

Saturday's National League game between Ebbsfleet United and Wrexham has been postponed.

The Kuflink Stadium pitch is covered by snow and a local referee carried out an inspection on Thursday morning.

Ebbsfleet, in consultation with the National League and Wrexham, decided to postpone with little chance of the pitch being playable by Saturday.

No new date has been announced for the rearranged fixture.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd March 2018

  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet UnitedPWrexhamWrexhamP
    Match postponed - Other
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood12:30MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • BarrowBarrow15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • ChesterChesterPBromleyBromleyP
    Match postponed - Weather
  • DoverDover Athletic15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • GuiseleyGuiseleyPDag & RedDagenham & RedbridgeP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead UnitedPWokingWokingP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
  • TorquayTorquay United15:00FyldeAFC Fylde
  • TranmereTranmere RoversPGatesheadGatesheadP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield35208748361268
2Sutton United35189854391563
3Tranmere361710957372061
4Aldershot351612755371860
5Boreham Wood351612750331760
6Wrexham361515641281360
7Fylde3615101161451655
8Ebbsfleet36141394741655
9Dover351412947331454
10Bromley3414101056411552
11Dag & Red35149125445951
12Maidenhead United351211124948147
13Eastleigh361015115358-545
14Gateshead341014104236644
15Woking35127164453-943
16Leyton Orient34119144247-542
17Halifax35912143646-1039
18Maidstone United35912144255-1339
19Hartlepool34910153850-1237
20Barrow33812134045-536
21Solihull Moors3497183549-1434
22Chester35612173257-2530
23Torquay3569203260-2827
24Guiseley35510203066-3625
View full National League table

