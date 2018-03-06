National League
Aldershot19:45Hartlepool
Venue: The EBB Stadium

Aldershot Town v Hartlepool United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield35208748361268
2Sutton United35189854391563
3Tranmere361710957372061
4Aldershot351612755371860
5Boreham Wood351612750331760
6Wrexham361515641281360
7Dover361512948331557
8Fylde3615101161451655
9Ebbsfleet36141394741655
10Bromley3414101056411552
11Dag & Red35149125445951
12Maidenhead United351211124948147
13Eastleigh361015115358-545
14Gateshead341014104236644
15Woking35127164453-943
16Leyton Orient35119154248-642
17Halifax35912143646-1039
18Maidstone United35912144255-1339
19Hartlepool34910153850-1237
20Barrow33812134045-536
21Solihull Moors3497183549-1434
22Chester35612173257-2530
23Torquay3569203260-2827
24Guiseley35510203066-3625
