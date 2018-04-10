National League
Chester19:45Bromley
Venue: Swansway Chester Stadium

Chester v Bromley

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield422410860451582
2Sutton United412191161471472
3Aldershot421914961471471
4Tranmere4020101067402770
5Boreham Wood421815955391669
6Wrexham421718748331569
7Fylde4219111278532568
8Dover4218131155371867
9Ebbsfleet40151695346761
10Bromley4016121263471660
11Dag & Red411611146053759
12Leyton Orient411411165352153
13Eastleigh411217125963-453
14Gateshead3911171151401150
15Halifax411214154452-850
16Maidenhead United401213155259-749
17Hartlepool421212184860-1248
18Maidstone United421114174862-1447
19Woking42129215169-1845
20Solihull Moors411111194153-1244
21Barrow40914174557-1241
22Torquay41910223864-2637
23Chester42613233469-3531
24Guiseley40612223472-3830
View full National League table

