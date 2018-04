Tuesday's National League match between Guiseley and Dagenham & Redbridge has been called off because of a waterlogged pitch at Nethermoor.

The decision was taken after an inspection at midday, with areas of the pitch deemed unplayable following heavy overnight rain.

The fixture will now be played on Thursday, 19 April.

Guiseley are on the brink of relegation, 14 points adrift with six games left, while the Daggers are 11th.