Celtic v Greenock Morton

Goalkeeper Derek Gaston lost three goals as Morton were beaten on their last trip to Celtic Park

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Celtic's Mikael Lustig is available for Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Greenock Morton as his pending ban applies to a league game.

Marvin Compper could debut after a calf injury and winger Patrick Roberts has recovered from a hamstring problem.

But Nir Bitton, Dedryck Boyata, Craig Gordon, Leigh Griffiths, Jonny Hayes and Stuart Armstrong are still out.

Morton's John Baird is ineligible and Luca Gasparotto is injured but Jack Iredale could return.

Ross Forbes, Lee Kilday, Jamie McGowan, Jai Quitongo and Robert Thomson are long-term absentees.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "I went to watch Morton against Livingston the other night and they have a very experienced coach in Jim Duffy, who sets them up very well.

"The job he's done there in the last few years has been brilliant, so he will give his experience to the team and that will make them hard to beat. I think they've shown that in the cup competitions.

"We have to play with the right intensity and tempo and we look from the first whistle to impose our style and aggression on the game. It will be a really difficult game for us."

Greenock Morton manager Jim Duffy: "You've got to be realistic. It's alright people talking about belief and game-plan and all these kind of things but the bottom line is it depends on Celtic.

"It doesn't matter what we do. We could play the best we could possibly play. If Celtic play at their best, they'll win the game. They're the best team in the country, they've only lost two domestic games out of about 80 or whatever it happens to be. Their record is phenomenal.

"We've got to go there and the most important thing we do is compete and do ourselves justice. That's all we can do. If you do that then you walk off the pitch with your head held high. If there's a once in a lifetime shock then fantastic but it doesn't happen very often."