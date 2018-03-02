Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock's last victory over Aberdeen came in 2012

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie returns from suspension for Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock.

Andy Considine and Sam Cosgrove serve bans but on-loan Ryan Christie is available after missing out against parent club Celtic on Sunday.

Kilmarnock are without injured duo Gordon Greer and Youssouf Mulumbu.

Kris Boyd could return having missed Tuesday's draw at Hearts with a tight hamstring, and fellow forward Eamonn Brophy is a doubt with a similar issue.

Kilmarnock's game away to Hearts on Tuesday ended in a draw but Aberdeen's scheduled away match with Motherwell was called off because of a frozen pitch.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "Thankfully, conditions have relented a little and although it's still difficult out there and it's not ideal, it'll probably have some sort of effect on the crowd tomorrow.

"I don't think all our supporters from rural areas, even from the central belt, may all get up but it's great that we've managed to obviously get the game on. It's been a huge effort from everybody.

"All systems go and training hasn't been affected [by the weather], really."

Kilmarnock defender Greg Taylor: "Looking forward to it.

"Quarter-finals, so a good game to play in. Hopefully we'll have a safe journey up and go get the win.

"We are used to training on astro and playing on grass, and so far of late, it's not affected us, so hopefully it won't tomorrow."