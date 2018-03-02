Swansea City v West Ham United

Andrew Ayew (right) is likely to make his first Swansea start since rejoining the club

TEAM NEWS

Andre Ayew is expected to make the first start of his second Swansea spell in Saturday's game against his previous club West Ham.

Swansea have no new injury concerns following their FA Cup replay win over Sheffield Wednesday.

West Ham's squad is also likely to be unchanged, with Andy Carroll, Pedro Obiang and Edimilson Fernandes still long-term absentees.

Arthur Masuaku serves the fifth match of his six-game ban for spitting.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Motson: "These two clubs have both threatened at times to pull away from danger but they remain in the mire.

"Swansea crumbled a bit at Brighton last weekend but a win on Saturday would move them level with West Ham.

"The Swans have good reason to go into this game with a certain amount of confidence, having not lost at home since Carlos Carvalhal's first game in charge. It's an important period for them, with Huddersfield and Southampton up next.

"West Ham also lost 4-1 last time out and their form has been mixed under David Moyes. He is increasingly able to pick from strength as the squad's injuries clear up but I feel he might be the happier of the two managers with a point on Saturday."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea head coach Carlos Carvalhal: "The advantage we can take is that we have come from the bottom and we are progressing.

"The opposite is more harder if you are a team that was in eighth or 10th place in November or December and starts losing games to be in the battle to stay up.

"Teams down the bottom lose more games than they win, but we are doing exactly the opposite. This means we are strong."

West Ham manager David Moyes on supporter unrest with the club board: "We need the supporters with us. I don't know all their grievances but since I've been here I've really enjoyed the effort they have put in both away from home and at home, and I'm going to need them until the end of the season.

"We have a lot of work to do to make sure we are still a Premier League team and the more they get behind us the better."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both teams will be looking to steady the ship a little bit, and I don't think a draw is a bad result for either of them.

It is important that West Ham get something because they are only three points above the relegation zone.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Swansea have lost the last three meetings, with their only win in 10 coming at Upton Park in May 2016 (D3, L6). The Swans have never suffered four straight league defeats against West Ham.

The Hammers won the corresponding fixture 4-1 last season and are unbeaten in four Premier League visits to the Liberty Stadium since losing their first match there in August 2012.

Swansea City

Carlos Carvalhal's side have won three successive home games in the Premier League; they last won four in a row in May 2016.

They could earn seven victories in a row at the Liberty Stadium in all competitions for the first time since November 2004.

Swansea suffered their first defeat in six top-flight games against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend. They haven't lost back-to-back league fixtures since Paul Clement's final two matches in charge in December.

The Swans have only lost two of their 14 league and cup matches since Carvalhal took charge (W7, D5). They had won just five of their previous 23 games before his appointment.

Swansea have scored 10 goals in eight Premier League games under Carvalhal - just one fewer than they did in the 20 before his appointment.

Carvalhal and David Moyes were opposition managers in the 2009-10 Europa League round of 32, when Carvalhal's Sporting won 4-2 on aggregate despite a 2-1 defeat at Goodison Park in the first leg.

Andre Ayew scored 12 goals in 50 games for West Ham before rejoining Swansea on transfer deadline day in January.

West Ham United

They have earned 20 points in their last 13 league games - twice as many as in their first 15 fixtures this season.

Nonetheless, the Hammers have only won once in five league games and are in danger of suffering three straight away defeats.

Both of West Ham's away victories this season have been by a three-goal margin: 3-0 at Stoke and 4-1 at Huddersfield. They've not won three away games by at least three goals in a top-flight season since 1926-27.

David Moyes' side have scored in 11 successive Premier League games. The club has only enjoyed one longer run - 18 matches between February and September 2016.

Marko Arnautovic has directly contributed to 10 Premier League goals (7 goals, 3 assists) since Moyes took charge in November, more than any other West Ham player.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 41% Probability of away win: 31%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.