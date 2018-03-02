Premier League
Southampton15:00Stoke
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton v Stoke City

Peter Crouch and Ryan Shawcross compete for a header
Peter Crouch and Ryan Shawcross are fit to return for Stoke

TEAM NEWS

Southampton pair Steven Davis and Shane Long are both nursing minor injuries and will be assessed ahead of Saturday's game.

Charlie Austin remains out of contention because of a hamstring injury but is edging close to a return.

Peter Crouch and Ryan Shawcross are both available for Stoke after recovering from ankle injuries.

Goalkeeper Lee Grant is out with a wrist injury, while Stephen Ireland remains sidelined by a calf problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Conor McNamara: "The build-up to this game has been as much about watching the weather forecast as the team news. Southampton's Friday press conference was cancelled but, as of the time of writing these notes, the Premier League say the game is going ahead.

"The freeze has been coming for some time at St Mary's. Southampton were in the top 10 in November, but one win in 15 league matches has seen their position plummet like the temperatures.

"It's a huge opportunity for Stoke to jump out of the bottom three. Paul Lambert has steadied the ship since taking charge, losing only one of his five league games."

Twitter: @ConorMcNamaraIE

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino: "We have to put everything on the pitch, try to finish empty with our energy and give 100%.

"We need togetherness from every single fan, from every single player, to be together, to try to play our football and to be brave in character."

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert: "Our form is really good. I can't fault the way the lads have played. Apart from individual errors we would have picked up six points from our last two games rather than just two.

"I don't have fear going into matches because of the way we are playing. We have shown we are more than capable of winning games."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both teams need to keep chipping away but home form is going to be very important for all of the sides down at the bottom, and I think Saints will get the win here.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v British athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson

  • Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Southampton have won just two of their 11 Premier League meetings with Stoke (D5, L4). They could lose three league games in a row against them for the first time.
  • Stoke could do the league double over Southampton for the first time in 50 years.
  • The Potters have won their last two league visits to St Mary's, both by a 1-0 scoreline.

Southampton

  • Southampton have picked up just one win in their last 15 Premier League games and are winless in their last seven at St Mary's since beating Everton 4-1 in November.
  • The Saints have equalled the club Premier League record of seven consecutive home matches without a win.
  • They have won only three of their last 20 Premier League home fixtures (D8, L9).
  • Manolo Gabbiadini ended a run of 16 games without a goal in all competitions for Southampton last time out - he has not scored in consecutive games for them since March 2017, when he scored in his first four appearances for the club.

Stoke City

  • Stoke have won just once in nine Premier League games (D4, L4).
  • The Potters have conceded a league-high 54 goals this season.
  • They have the joint-worst away record, alongside West Brom, with seven points and only one victory.
  • Peter Crouch has scored four top-flight goals for Stoke against his former club Southampton.
  • Crouch is one short of becoming Stoke's outright all-time leading Premier League goalscorer. He is currently level with Jonathan Walters on 43 goals.
  • Saido Berahino hasn't scored in 42 games since 27 February 2016 - missing three penalties in that period.
  • Xherdan Shaqiri has scored in each of his last three appearances for Stoke in the Premier League.
SAM's verdict
Most probable score: 1-0Probability of draw: 25%
Probability of home win: 56%Probability of away win: 19%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City28243182206275
2Man Utd28185553203359
3Liverpool28169365323357
4Tottenham28167553242955
5Chelsea28165750252553
6Arsenal28136951391245
7Burnley2891092225-337
8Leicester2899104041-136
9Everton2897123247-1534
10Watford2896133847-933
11Bournemouth2888123343-1032
12Brighton28710112637-1131
13West Ham2879123550-1530
14Huddersfield2886142548-2330
15Newcastle2878132738-1129
16Southampton28512112941-1227
17Crystal Palace2869132543-1827
18Swansea2876152141-2027
19Stoke2868142854-2626
20West Brom28311142242-2020
