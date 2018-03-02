Tottenham Hotspur v Huddersfield Town

Mauricio Pochettino could become the first non-European manager to win 100 Premier League games

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen should return after missing last week's win at Palace with an ankle issue.

Fellow Belgian Toby Alderweireld is still not fit as he steps up his recovery from a torn hamstring.

Huddersfield midfielder Philip Billing is available after illness, while Chris Lowe could feature after a three-match absence due to an ankle injury.

Aaron Mooy and Elias Kachunga are nearing returns from knee injuries but will not be involved this weekend.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "Huddersfield's back-to-back victories have been huge and could yet be pivotal, but they will need all of that form and character to get a result against Spurs.

"No team have picked up more points than Mauricio Pochettino's team since the turn of the year and they extended their unbeaten run in the week to 16 matches in all competitions.

"Tottenham have momentum at the right time. The Wembley chatter has stopped, as you have to go back to August for Spurs' last home league defeat.

"The national stadium will bring back memories of how Huddersfield arrived in the Premier League but this game won't define their hopes of staying there."

Twitter: @SteveBowercomm

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "We only have unbelievably positive memories when we think about Wembley.

"It's less than a year ago that we had one of the most successful days in the club's history. Now we are back.

"The problem is that it's against Tottenham, one of the best teams in the Premier League, or maybe in the world at the minute.

"We will fight for every single yard, and sometimes surprises happen in football. We will work on it."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Huddersfield have won back-to-back games but it is hard to see them making it three wins in a row.

The Terriers will go to Wembley and try to make it difficult for Spurs, but I don't see them stopping them.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v British athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are hosting Huddersfield in the league for the first time since August 1971, when they won 4-1 thanks to braces from Martin Chivers and Alan Gilzean.

Spurs are unbeaten in six games against Huddersfield in all competitions since a 2-1 home defeat in April 1956 (W3, D3).

Huddersfield could lose both league meetings with Spurs in a single season for the first time since the 1953-54 top-flight campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions - their best run since a similar streak between December 1998 to March 1999 under George Graham.

They are undefeated in 13 league games at Wembley since the 2-1 defeat by Chelsea in August (W9, D4).

Tottenham have not lost in 33 Premier League games against promoted sides, winning the last 15 in a row (W31, D2).

Mauricio Pochettino could become the first non-European manager to win 100 Premier League matches.

Harry Kane has 35 goals in all competitions this season, equalling his tally from 2016-17.

Kane's 24 league goals this season have been worth 14 points - the most of any player in the competition.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield could win three consecutive top-flight games for the first time since April 1956. That winning streak 62 years ago included a 2-1 victory at Tottenham.

The Terriers are unbeaten in their last four competitive visits to Wembley (W1, D3).

They've scored 10 goals in 14 away league games this season, with four of those coming at Watford in December.

Huddersfield haven't kept a clean sheet in seven league outings.

Steve Mounie has scored three goals in his last four appearances in all competitions.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 12% Probability of home win: 83% Probability of away win: 5%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.