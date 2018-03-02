Premier League
Leicester City v Bournemouth

Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy
Jamie Vardy has scored both of Leicester City's goals against Bournemouth in the Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Leicester City forward Shinji Okazaki could be available after a three-match lay-off with a knee injury.

Claude Puel is otherwise likely to name the same side that drew at home to Stoke last weekend.

Bournemouth could also be unchanged, with manager Eddie Howe reporting no fresh injury concerns.

Defender Tyrone Mings has been receiving treatment for a back issue abroad and is the only long-term absentee.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "When these sides met on the south coast in September both were in the bottom four after dreadful starts to the season. They have recovered sufficiently since to dismiss relegation concerns, turning this meeting into a mid-table affair.

"Leicester's recent form has been a bit patchy. Wins have been in short supply. Successive home draws with struggling duo Swansea and Stoke have frustrated their fans.

"They could be in for another frustrating afternoon though. Eddie Howe's men are nothing if not unpredictable. Winning at Chelsea one week, getting thrashed at Huddersfield the next. They've also never lost to Leicester in the Premier League."

Twitter: @mfisherfootball

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Leicester City manager Claude Puel: "A lot of teams come here with a strong defensive unit. We need to put them under pressure with good intensity.

"We've lost some important points. We had a good month in January but it was more difficult in February; we need more consistency."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leicester City are yet to beat Bournemouth in the Premier League (D4, L1).
  • There have been just five goals in as many Premier League fixtures between these sides.

Leicester City

  • Leicester have only managed two victories in the last 11 league games (D4, L5).
  • The Foxes have gone four league games without a win (D2, L2), conceding nine goals in that run.
  • However, they've lost just once at home to teams below them in the table this season (W4, D3).
  • They are unbeaten in seven league and cup home games since the Carabao Cup penalty shootout exit against Manchester City (W4, D3).
  • Jamie Vardy has scored eight goals in 10 games against teams in the top six this season but just five goals in 17 games against the rest of the league.
  • However, Vardy has scored both of Leicester's Premier League goals against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth

  • Bournemouth have lost only one of their last nine Premier League fixtures (W4, D4).
  • They have also found the net in nine consecutive league games, scoring 18 goals.
  • However, the Cherries have only kept one clean sheet in their last 15 Premier League games.
  • Eddie Howe has won only one of his 11 league matches as a manager against Leicester (D5, L5).
  • Jermain Defoe has scored four goals in his last seven Premier League games against Leicester.
