Watford v West Bromwich Albion

All five of Troy Deeney's goals this season in all competitions have come at Vicarage Road

TEAM NEWS

Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu suffered a stress fracture of the foot last weekend and will face a spell out.

Will Hughes has recovered from a hamstring problem and Didier Ndong is available after personal reasons kept him out of last week's game.

West Brom's on-loan forward Daniel Sturridge remains out because of a hamstring strain.

Nacer Chadli and James Morrison are also sidelined but Hal Robson-Kanu could be involved.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Everybody remembers West Brom's great escape of 2005. Managed by Bryan Robson, they were bottom when the final league games kicked off but saved themselves with a 2-0 win over Portsmouth at an ecstatic Hawthorns.

"I can't help wondering if Albion would have stayed up had they sacked Robson - but in those days sacking was a last resort, not a first port of call.

"The current incumbent, Alan Pardew, is skating on thin ice - and he knows it. The Baggies are going to need something similar to 2005 to stay up this season.

"Meanwhile, Watford's Hornets bumble on to probable, but uninspiring, safety under Javi Gracia - their 10th manager in five and a half years.

"I wonder if Gracia has bothered unpacking his suitcase?"

Twitter: @Wilsonfooty

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "I see my players every day and now I feel they have more confidence and happiness.

"We are taking points and it is very important for our job and we are in the process of getting better.

"We will see at the end of the season if we finish the season in the best way or if we do not get too many points."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford can take another huge step towards safety with victory here, which would take them to 36 points.

West Brom have been struggling defensively and they are also short of goals, so I am going to go with a Watford win.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v British athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have lost only one of the five Premier League meetings, keeping a clean sheet in both previous home games.

West Brom's last win at Vicarage Road came in a Championship game in November 2007.

Watford

Watford are looking to win three successive Premier League home games for the first time since April 2017 - one of those matches was against West Brom.

They have won four of their last six home games in all competitions (D1, L1).

The Hornets will be facing a bottom-of-the-table side for the third time this season - they lost the other two against Crystal Palace and Swansea.

No side have used more players than the 29 who have featured for Watford in the Premier League this season.

There have been seven red cards in Premier League matches involving Watford this season, more than any other team.

All five of Troy Deeney's goals this season in all competitions have come at Vicarage Road, three of which have been penalties.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom could lose five Premier League games in a row for the first time since January 2011.

They have won just three times in 37 league matches dating back to March last year.

The Baggies have lost 3-0 in their last two Premier League away games - they've not lost three successive top-flight away games by such a margin since September 1985.

They have not scored more than one goal in a Premier League away match all season.

Four of West Brom's last five Premier League goals have been from corners by Chris Brunt.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 47% Probability of away win: 26%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.