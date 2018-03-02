Liverpool v Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez oversaw a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in Newcastle's most recent Premier League game at Anfield

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool could be without Georginio Wijnaldum, Danny Ings and Ben Woodburn because of illness.

Full-back Nathaniel Clyne is still recovering from a back injury and is a definite absentee.

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey will miss the trip to his former club after damaging a knee in last Saturday's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.

Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie have returned to fitness but Islam Slimani remains out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "Liverpool are flying. They're the Premier League form side with eight wins in their last 11 top-flight games and just one defeat in their last 19.

"Newcastle's tenacity has brought an unbeaten run of four but they tired badly at Bournemouth, and Liverpool will run and run.

"Rafa Benitez knows all about the Reds' domination of this fixture. He won all five home meetings as Anfield boss.

"The visitors haven't won there in 21 league games over 24 years. Liverpool should establish a Premier League record of scoring in 22 consecutive home games against a single opponent.

"Newcastle's survival won't hinge on this. They need to win home forthcoming home games against Southampton and Huddersfield. Benitez's team selection may reflect that."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "We built a new stand, we're building a new training ground and we've brought in fantastic players. The club is in a very good moment but if we don't perform tomorrow then it will feel different.

"I like Rafa Benitez as a person but we've given enough presents to him! We were 2-0 up (at Anfield in 2016 and drew 2-2)."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a return to Anfield for Newcastle's former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez, but it probably won't be a happy one.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in 21 league games against Newcastle at Anfield since a 0-2 defeat in April 1994 (W17, D4).

The Reds can establish a Premier League record of scoring in 22 consecutive home games against a single opponent.

Newcastle have only endured two longer winless away runs against a single opponent: 29 games at Manchester United until 2012, and 22 games at Chelsea, ending in 1981.

The Magpies have had four players sent off across their last four Premier League visits to Anfield.

Liverpool

The Reds are unbeaten in 16 league matches at Anfield since losing to Crystal Palace in April (W9, D7).

Liverpool are the division's form team with 22 points from the past nine games.

Their only league defeat in 19 games came at Swansea in January (W13, D5).

Liverpool's tally of 103 goals in all competitions this season is second only to Manchester City's 114 among Premier League sides.

Mo Salah has scored in six successive games for Liverpool in all competitions. He has had a hand in 31 goals in the Premier League this season, with 23 goals and eight assists.

Newcastle United

Their only defeat in eight league games came at Manchester City (W2, D5).

Newcastle have opened the scoring in each of their last four Premier League games, but have only gone on to win once - against Manchester United.

The Magpies have lost 10 of their 13 league matches this season, including all five away fixtures, against teams currently in the top half of the table.

Rafael Benitez was Liverpool's manager for 350 matches between 2004 and 2010, winning 55% of those fixtures. He has since drawn all three of his Premier League games against the Reds, with both Anfield fixtures finishing 2-2.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 10% Probability of home win: 85% Probability of away win: 5%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.