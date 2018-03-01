Burnley v Everton

The Clarets have only lost one of their last seven top-flight home games against Everton.

TEAM NEWS

Burnley pair James Tarkowski and Chris Wood are back in contention after returning from injuries.

Manager Sean Dyche says goalkeeper Tom Heaton is "very, very close" to being available after six months out with a shoulder injury.

Everton full-backs Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman may be in line for a return to the team.

However, Eliaquim Mangala remains sidelined by a knee injury picked up against Crystal Palace last month.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "It was on the second weekend of December - 12 long, cold weeks ago - that Burnley last won and Everton last won away.

"Little wonder some Toffees fans have liked the idea that this game could fall foul of the weather!

"Like the cold snap though, those winless runs will end sometime soon, and both will see this as a golden opportunity.

"For his 250th game in charge of Burnley, might Sean Dyche divert from the norm and go with two up front?

"It may be a thought, with the goal-shy Clarets facing an ever-changing and - arguably for that reason - a less than solid Everton defence.

"The statistics don't suggest a classic. Lies, damned lies etc."

Twitter: @Guymowbray

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "You have your own pressure - we have found a result hard to come by, some not in our hands, some in it.

"I am not one for making too many excuses. I questioned some things last week, [we were] below par against Swansea but it's important not to go too far below our performance level.

"That win is what we are looking for."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley won the reverse fixture at Goodison Park in October and could complete the league double against Everton for the first time since 1959-60, when they won the title.

None of the previous seven Premier League meetings between these sides has finished level, with Everton winning four and Burnley three.

The Clarets have only lost one of their last seven top-flight home games against Everton.

Burnley

Burnley's winless run of 11 Premier League games is the current longest in the division, and their second worst streak in the competition after a run of 12 ended in January 2010.

They are winless in their last five home league games (D2, L3).

Their tally of 10 goals scored at home in the Premier League this season is the lowest of any team.

Sean Dyche's side haven't scored more than twice in any of their last 22 Premier League home games since a 4-1 win against Sunderland in December 2016.

The Clarets are winless in all 53 Premier League matches with Sean Dyche as manager when they have conceded the opening goal (D11 L42).

Everton

Everton have picked up just one win from their last 22 Premier League away games (D9 L12), losing the last four in a row.

The Toffees have scored just nine league goals away from Goodison Park all season; only West Brom and Brighton have fewer.

Sam Allardyce has lost only two of his 14 league matches as a manager against Burnley and is unbeaten in all six league fixtures at Turf Moor (W4, D2).

Turkish striker Cenk Tosun has started just two games since his £27m move from Besiktas in January and is yet to score a goal for the Toffees.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 40% Probability of away win: 32%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.