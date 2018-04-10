Stevenage v Mansfield Town
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Accrington
|40
|26
|5
|9
|67
|40
|27
|83
|2
|Luton
|42
|23
|11
|8
|87
|43
|44
|80
|3
|Wycombe
|41
|21
|11
|9
|75
|55
|20
|74
|4
|Exeter
|41
|22
|6
|13
|57
|47
|10
|72
|5
|Notts County
|42
|19
|13
|10
|63
|44
|19
|70
|6
|Lincoln City
|40
|18
|13
|9
|57
|42
|15
|67
|7
|Coventry
|41
|19
|8
|14
|51
|40
|11
|65
|8
|Mansfield
|41
|16
|15
|10
|60
|47
|13
|63
|9
|Swindon
|41
|19
|6
|16
|61
|60
|1
|63
|10
|Carlisle
|42
|16
|13
|13
|57
|50
|7
|61
|11
|Colchester
|42
|16
|13
|13
|51
|46
|5
|61
|12
|Crawley
|42
|16
|9
|17
|53
|59
|-6
|57
|13
|Newport
|40
|13
|15
|12
|49
|51
|-2
|54
|14
|Cambridge
|41
|14
|12
|15
|44
|55
|-11
|54
|15
|Cheltenham
|42
|13
|12
|17
|62
|60
|2
|51
|16
|Stevenage
|41
|13
|12
|16
|55
|57
|-2
|51
|17
|Crewe
|42
|14
|5
|23
|56
|70
|-14
|47
|18
|Yeovil
|39
|12
|9
|18
|53
|62
|-9
|45
|19
|Port Vale
|42
|10
|13
|19
|46
|59
|-13
|43
|20
|Morecambe
|40
|9
|15
|16
|38
|51
|-13
|42
|21
|Grimsby
|42
|10
|11
|21
|34
|63
|-29
|41
|22
|Forest Green
|41
|11
|7
|23
|48
|70
|-22
|40
|23
|Barnet
|42
|9
|9
|24
|38
|63
|-25
|36
|24
|Chesterfield
|39
|9
|7
|23
|41
|69
|-28
|34
