League Two
Cambridge15:00Luton
Venue: The Abbey Stadium, England

Cambridge United v Luton Town

Line-ups

Cambridge

  • 1Forde
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Taylor
  • 12Taft
  • 11Dunk
  • 4Deegan
  • 16O'Neil
  • 8Waters
  • 20Brown
  • 21Elito
  • 9Ikpeazu

Substitutes

  • 3Carroll
  • 6Legge
  • 13Mitov
  • 14Ibehre
  • 18Maris
  • 19Amoo
  • 22Lewis

Luton

  • 1Stech
  • 7Stacey
  • 44Sheehan
  • 16Rea
  • 3Potts
  • 18Berry
  • 8Lee
  • 20Downes
  • 24D'Ath
  • 9Hylton
  • 19Collins

Substitutes

  • 2Justin
  • 6Cuthbert
  • 11Shinnie
  • 15Jervis
  • 22Gambin
  • 36Shea
  • 38Lee
Referee:
Brett Huxtable

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton34208674344068
2Accrington34205958382065
3Wycombe35188967511662
4Notts County351710856362061
5Mansfield341612653351860
6Exeter33184114437758
7Swindon35183145551457
8Coventry341661238281054
9Lincoln City34141194637953
10Carlisle35149125045551
11Crawley35156144143-251
12Colchester351311114541450
13Newport341212104143-248
14Cambridge35139133545-1048
15Stevenage35119154651-542
16Cheltenham351010154852-440
17Yeovil34108164655-938
18Crewe35113214157-1636
19Forest Green34106183956-1736
20Grimsby3599173051-2136
21Morecambe33811143444-1035
22Port Vale3498173749-1235
23Chesterfield3486203561-2630
24Barnet3578203352-1929
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired