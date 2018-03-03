Carlisle United v Grimsby Town
-
- From the section League Two
Line-ups
Carlisle
- 1Bonham
- 5Liddle
- 16Ellis
- 29Hill
- 6Parkes
- 11Devitt
- 4Joyce
- 8Jones
- 9Hope
- 14Bennett
- 30Nadesan
Substitutes
- 3Grainger
- 13Campbell-Ryce
- 15Gray
- 18O'Sullivan
- 19Lambe
- 23Stockton
- 28Twardek
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 12Mills
- 5Clarke
- 6Collins
- 3Dixon
- 7Berrett
- 8Rose
- 19Summerfield
- 20Jaiyesimi
- 17Cardwell
- 29Matt
Substitutes
- 9Hooper
- 14Osborne
- 16Suliman
- 27Dembele
- 30Killip
- 31Hall-Johnson
- 34Vernam
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match report to follow.