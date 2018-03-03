League Two
Carlisle15:00Grimsby
Venue: Brunton Park, England

Carlisle United v Grimsby Town

Line-ups

Carlisle

  • 1Bonham
  • 5Liddle
  • 16Ellis
  • 29Hill
  • 6Parkes
  • 11Devitt
  • 4Joyce
  • 8Jones
  • 9Hope
  • 14Bennett
  • 30Nadesan

Substitutes

  • 3Grainger
  • 13Campbell-Ryce
  • 15Gray
  • 18O'Sullivan
  • 19Lambe
  • 23Stockton
  • 28Twardek

Grimsby

  • 1McKeown
  • 12Mills
  • 5Clarke
  • 6Collins
  • 3Dixon
  • 7Berrett
  • 8Rose
  • 19Summerfield
  • 20Jaiyesimi
  • 17Cardwell
  • 29Matt

Substitutes

  • 9Hooper
  • 14Osborne
  • 16Suliman
  • 27Dembele
  • 30Killip
  • 31Hall-Johnson
  • 34Vernam
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton34208674344068
2Accrington34205958382065
3Wycombe35188967511662
4Notts County351710856362061
5Mansfield341612653351860
6Exeter33184114437758
7Swindon35183145551457
8Coventry341661238281054
9Lincoln City34141194637953
10Carlisle35149125045551
11Crawley35156144143-251
12Colchester351311114541450
13Newport341212104143-248
14Cambridge35139133545-1048
15Stevenage35119154651-542
16Cheltenham351010154852-440
17Yeovil34108164655-938
18Crewe35113214157-1636
19Forest Green34106183956-1736
20Grimsby3599173051-2136
21Morecambe33811143444-1035
22Port Vale3498173749-1235
23Chesterfield3486203561-2630
24Barnet3578203352-1929
View full League Two table

