Southend United v Walsall
-
Line-ups
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 24Demetriou
- 6Turner
- 5Ferdinand
- 3Coker
- 11McLaughlin
- 16Yearwood
- 8Timlin
- 21Harrison
- 10Cox
- 19Ladapo
Substitutes
- 4Wordsworth
- 7Kightly
- 9Fortuné
- 13Bishop
- 27Kyprianou
- 42Bwomono
- 44Wright
Walsall
- 13Roberts
- 23Fitzwater
- 6Devlin
- 5Guthrie
- 3Leahy
- 7Chambers
- 4Dobson
- 25Kouhyar
- 10Oztumer
- 11Morris
- 18Ngoy
Substitutes
- 1Gillespie
- 8Cuvelier
- 15Kinsella
- 16Shaibu
- 17Flanagan
- 20Bakayoko
- 24Roberts
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match report to follow.