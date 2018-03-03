League One
Southend15:00Walsall
Venue: Roots Hall, England

Southend United v Walsall

Line-ups

Southend

  • 1Oxley
  • 24Demetriou
  • 6Turner
  • 5Ferdinand
  • 3Coker
  • 11McLaughlin
  • 16Yearwood
  • 8Timlin
  • 21Harrison
  • 10Cox
  • 19Ladapo

Substitutes

  • 4Wordsworth
  • 7Kightly
  • 9Fortuné
  • 13Bishop
  • 27Kyprianou
  • 42Bwomono
  • 44Wright

Walsall

  • 13Roberts
  • 23Fitzwater
  • 6Devlin
  • 5Guthrie
  • 3Leahy
  • 7Chambers
  • 4Dobson
  • 25Kouhyar
  • 10Oztumer
  • 11Morris
  • 18Ngoy

Substitutes

  • 1Gillespie
  • 8Cuvelier
  • 15Kinsella
  • 16Shaibu
  • 17Flanagan
  • 20Bakayoko
  • 24Roberts
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match report to follow.

Saturday 3rd March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn35219565333272
2Shrewsbury34208645261968
3Wigan31206557183966
4Rotherham341951058391962
5Scunthorpe351512851391257
6Plymouth35158124342153
7Charlton33149104341251
8Peterborough341311105344950
9Bradford34155144851-350
10Portsmouth35154164244-249
11Gillingham351113113939046
12Bristol Rovers34144164952-346
13Southend33128134251-944
14Doncaster351012134344-142
15Oxford Utd34119144951-242
16Blackpool341012124244-242
17Walsall341011134449-541
18Wimbledon35108173446-1238
19Northampton35108173456-2238
20Fleetwood34107174556-1137
21Oldham3399154658-1236
22MK Dons34711163247-1532
23Bury3478192850-2229
24Rochdale30511142941-1226
View full League One table

