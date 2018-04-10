Blackpool v Northampton Town
-
- From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Blackburn
|40
|25
|10
|5
|75
|36
|39
|85
|2
|Wigan
|39
|25
|8
|6
|77
|26
|51
|83
|3
|Shrewsbury
|40
|24
|9
|7
|55
|33
|22
|81
|4
|Rotherham
|41
|21
|6
|14
|68
|51
|17
|69
|5
|Plymouth
|40
|18
|9
|13
|53
|48
|5
|63
|6
|Charlton
|40
|17
|11
|12
|54
|48
|6
|62
|7
|Portsmouth
|41
|19
|5
|17
|54
|51
|3
|62
|8
|Peterborough
|41
|16
|13
|12
|64
|51
|13
|61
|9
|Scunthorpe
|41
|15
|16
|10
|58
|49
|9
|61
|10
|Bristol Rovers
|41
|16
|7
|18
|57
|61
|-4
|55
|11
|Southend
|41
|14
|11
|16
|49
|60
|-11
|53
|12
|Bradford
|39
|16
|5
|18
|49
|61
|-12
|53
|13
|Fleetwood
|41
|14
|9
|18
|55
|60
|-5
|51
|14
|Doncaster
|39
|12
|14
|13
|47
|45
|2
|50
|15
|Blackpool
|41
|12
|14
|15
|51
|52
|-1
|50
|16
|Gillingham
|40
|12
|14
|14
|43
|47
|-4
|50
|17
|Oxford Utd
|40
|12
|11
|17
|55
|61
|-6
|47
|18
|Walsall
|40
|12
|11
|17
|48
|58
|-10
|47
|19
|Oldham
|39
|11
|11
|17
|52
|66
|-14
|44
|20
|Wimbledon
|40
|11
|10
|19
|38
|51
|-13
|43
|21
|Rochdale
|39
|9
|15
|15
|43
|49
|-6
|42
|22
|MK Dons
|41
|10
|12
|19
|41
|59
|-18
|42
|23
|Northampton
|41
|10
|10
|21
|36
|69
|-33
|40
|24
|Bury
|41
|7
|9
|25
|32
|62
|-30
|30
