League One
Scunthorpe15:00Oldham
Venue: Glanford Park, England

Scunthorpe United v Oldham Athletic

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

  • 1Gilks
  • 12Bishop
  • 23McArdle
  • 21Burgess
  • 5Wallace
  • 19Holmes
  • 24Yates
  • 6Ojo
  • 11Morris
  • 16Adelakun
  • 14Hopper

Substitutes

  • 3Townsend
  • 7Williams
  • 15Lewis
  • 20Goode
  • 22Sutton
  • 26McGeehan
  • 31Watson

Oldham

  • 19Placide
  • 2Dummigan
  • 5Gerrard
  • 40Bryan
  • 3Moimbé
  • 29Byrne
  • 6Gardner
  • 24Fane
  • 18Pringle
  • 9Davies
  • 12Nazon

Substitutes

  • 1de la Paz
  • 4Wilson
  • 10Holloway
  • 11McLaughlin
  • 13Doyle
  • 16McEleney
  • 23Hunt
Referee:
John Busby

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn35219565333272
2Shrewsbury34208645261968
3Wigan31206557183966
4Rotherham341951058391962
5Scunthorpe351512851391257
6Plymouth35158124342153
7Charlton33149104341251
8Peterborough341311105344950
9Bradford34155144851-350
10Portsmouth35154164244-249
11Gillingham351113113939046
12Bristol Rovers34144164952-346
13Southend33128134251-944
14Doncaster351012134344-142
15Oxford Utd34119144951-242
16Blackpool341012124244-242
17Walsall341011134449-541
18Wimbledon35108173446-1238
19Northampton35108173456-2238
20Fleetwood34107174556-1137
21Oldham3399154658-1236
22MK Dons34711163247-1532
23Bury3478192850-2229
24Rochdale30511142941-1226
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired